Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 422 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,139,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,310,910.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,316,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

MRNA opened at $242.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

