Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,284 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.74 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.