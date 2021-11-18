Wedbush Lowers Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. Telos has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,429,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $34,010,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $25,580,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

