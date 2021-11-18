Wedbush Comments on Telos Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Telos alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TLS. Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

TLS stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth $943,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 250.0% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Telos by 88.4% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 296,360 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in Telos by 78.3% during the second quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 24.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Telos news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.