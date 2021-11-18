Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 145,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 39,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

