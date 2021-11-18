Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 49,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.03. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

