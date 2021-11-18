Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Weber has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $2,814,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

