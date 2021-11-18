Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,413 Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 18,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ANIX opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.64. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIX. TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

