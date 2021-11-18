Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

