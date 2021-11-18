Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.89 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.