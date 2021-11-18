Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $366,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day moving average of $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

