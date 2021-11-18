Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

Shares of NVDA opened at $323.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68. The firm has a market cap of $804.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

