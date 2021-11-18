Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,401 shares of company stock worth $34,195,926. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

