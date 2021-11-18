Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 970 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.