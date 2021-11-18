Warburg Research Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €97.17 ($114.31).

ETR VAR1 opened at €113.45 ($133.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 44.90. Varta has a 1 year low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is €121.93 and its 200 day moving average is €129.91.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

