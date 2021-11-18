Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $395.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

