Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Walmart by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 49,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $395.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.