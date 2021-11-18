Walleye Trading LLC Invests $397,000 in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCAD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAD opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

