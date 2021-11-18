Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157,667 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 572,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compugen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 384,884 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Compugen stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

