Walleye Capital LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,481 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 127.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 191,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 354,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.