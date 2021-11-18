Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €28.14 ($33.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.54. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 52-week high of €30.90 ($36.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

