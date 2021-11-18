Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €28.14 ($33.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.54. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 52-week high of €30.90 ($36.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.