Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

Shares of VRM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.17. 151,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vroom has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRM. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lowered their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vroom stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

