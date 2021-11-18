VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera Purchases 10,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera purchased 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 2,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,417. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.74.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,043,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 315,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 1,428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis reduced their price target on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

