VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera Purchases 10,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera purchased 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 2,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,417. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.74.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Aegis reduced their price target on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
See Also: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.