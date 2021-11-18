Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 114.18 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.93. The stock has a market cap of £31.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.60. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

