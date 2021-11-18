Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 114.18 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.93. The stock has a market cap of £31.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.60. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

