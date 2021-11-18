VNT Chain (VNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $257,237.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $860,361.55 and $257,237.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00216957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006304 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

