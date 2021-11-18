VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $21.02 on Thursday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

