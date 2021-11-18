Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Imperial Capital

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 776,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 357,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 148,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

