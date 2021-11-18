Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 49.2% in October

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the October 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTRU. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the second quarter valued at $1,992,000. Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at $69,694,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.66 million, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.