Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

COCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of COCO opened at $16.70 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

