Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $17.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COCO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Vita Coco stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

