Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,641. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $498.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 3.22.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

