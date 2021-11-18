Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Director Buys C$10,161.36 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Director Tracy Stevenson acquired 10,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,161.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,199 shares in the company, valued at C$419,866.38.

TSE VGZ opened at C$0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.16. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VGZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Vista Gold from C$1.93 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

