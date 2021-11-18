Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.95. Visa has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $392.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

