Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 44.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 303,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,302,000 after acquiring an additional 93,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

APD stock opened at $299.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.81 and a 200-day moving average of $286.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

