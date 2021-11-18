Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,062 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

