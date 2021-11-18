Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 48,739 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 412.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 110.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 218,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

