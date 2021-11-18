Virtu Financial LLC Invests $411,000 in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERV opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

