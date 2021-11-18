Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. WNS has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.