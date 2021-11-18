Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,780 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.