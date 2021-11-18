Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

