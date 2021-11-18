Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,048 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $221.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

