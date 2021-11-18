Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,089 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $191.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average of $175.46. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

