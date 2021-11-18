Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 104,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,192 shares of company stock worth $36,855,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $174.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

