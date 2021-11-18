Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after acquiring an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $52.03 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

