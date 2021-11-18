Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $41,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $372.78 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $238.69 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The company has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

