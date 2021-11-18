Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $167.79 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

