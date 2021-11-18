Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,722 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,936,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

