Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.56. 70,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 97,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMD shares. TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 45,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.