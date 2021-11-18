Vidya (VIDYA) One Day Volume Tops $227,694.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $8.04 million and $227,694.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00218223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

