Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 326 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $52,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,620 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $1,874,073.60.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $1,696,096.80.

On Friday, November 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $2,514,034.39.

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $162.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.78. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vicor by 304.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after acquiring an additional 131,114 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,028,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

